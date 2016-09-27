‘Gossip Girl’s’ Sam Page Welcomes First Child

The newest, best and brightest part of my life hanging out with the chillest and hairiest part. These two are going to learn a lot from each other. Welcome to the world, my son Logan. A photo posted by Sam Page (@spage33) on Sep 27, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

Sam Page has welcomed a new bundle of joy!

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news that he, his wife Cassidy, and their golden retriever had added a baby to the family.

“The newest, best and brightest part of my life hanging out with the chillest and hairiest part,” the Gossip Girl alum captioned a sweet photo of the infant reclining on his four-legged brother. “These two are going to learn a lot from each other. Welcome to the world, my son Logan.”

The Mad Men star married his wife in November 2014. This is their first child together.