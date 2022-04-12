'Glee' Star Breaks off Engagement

✖

Amber Riley and her fiancé Desean Black have called off their engagement. The Glee alum revealed she was single on the Nice & Neat podcast in March, saying that she had become single recently, but that the breakup was "amicable." The actress continued, "I wish him the best. I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."

Riley is focusing on herself now that her relationship with Black has come to an end. "It's taken me a couple years to understand that choosing myself is not selfish," the Dancing With the Stars winner explained. "Making those decisions to actively choose yourself has really helped me say, 'Oh god I really don't feel like getting up that early tomorrow to work out but I have this, this and this to do in the afternoon and I need to get my mind right.' And that is, 'Amber, you choosing yourself.'"

Riley and Black announced they were engaged in November 2020 in a since-deleted post on Instagram. "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," the singer wrote at the time. "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black."

The Single Black Female star added, "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!" Black added in his own post at the time a sweet message about his fiancée. "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing," the entrepreneur wrote. "Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it." He added, "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen."