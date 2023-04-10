Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Spend Easter With Martha Stewart

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been quiet about their rumored romance, but the pair were recently spotted spending Easter with Martha Stewart. Over on her Instagram account, Stewart shared a photo of herself with Davidson and Wonders. The smiling trio is all standing on a small porch, with Davidson holding a carton of eggs.

In the post caption, Stewart wrote, "@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders." She continued, "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple !!!!" In response, Wonders commented teo little bunny emojis with a white heart emoji between them, and Davidson's account wished her and her followers a "Happy Easter."

Davidson's rumored relationship with Wonders — who appears alongside him in his upcoming new Peacock show, Bupkis — comes several months after he split from Kim Kardashian. Davidson and Kardashian began dating in November 2021, much to the chagrin of her ex-husband, Kanye West. In March 2022, the rapper dropped a music video for a song titled "Eazy" — which featured fellow rapper The Game — and in it, a claymation version of West is depicted as abducting a claymation Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt.

He spreads flowers over Davidson's head and then waters them, coming back later to pick the flowers and, seemingly, behead Davidson. The SNL later spoke out by way of leaked text messages, in which he made it clear to West that he was fed up with the harassment. West continued to a relentless campaign of cruelty against Davidson, even devising the crude nickname "Skeet Davidson" for the comedian.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the situation claims, "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." The source adds that Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship." Finally, the insider said, "Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

Following the news of Davidson and Kardashian's spit, West took to Instagram to roast Davidson. Having deleted all of his other posts, the only one remaining was a fake newspaper graphic with the headline: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." West has since deleted the post.