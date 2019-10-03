‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron Splits With Gigi Hadid After Hint He ‘May Be Single’

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are over! After The Bachelorette fan favorite dropped a pointed hint on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about his single status, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight that things are indeed over for the supermodel and reality TV hunk.

“I may be single,” Cameron told Cohen, as well as fellow guests Jenny McCarthy and RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter during Wednesday’s episode of the live Bravo talk show, adding later he’s interested in dating a “normal girl.”

His shocking statement about his availability came just a week after he told Entertainment Tonight that despite being spotted cuddling up on numerous dates and attending her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands, the two were “just friends.”

“I mean… that’s just where we’re at,” he continued. “Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so… I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now,” he said, referencing his romance with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. “I’m in love with myself.”

That didn’t keep the model from chiming in some sweet words about Hadid, saying, “She’s an amazing person. We have a great time together.”

Hadid has been busy at Paris Fashion Week, where she successfully escorted a French YouTuber off the runway of the Chanel show, so it’s unclear what led to the split, but it appears the reality personality isn’t taking things too hard, sharing a photo from his new New York City apartment on Instagram earlier this week.

After Cameron was left heartbroken when Brown chose Nashville musician Jed Wyatt during the season finale of her season, he got a second chance at the Alabama beauty queen when she called off her engagement amid accusations that Wyatt was dating another woman while filming her season. During the After the Final Rose special, Cameron and Brown agreed to go out for drinks to possibly rekindle things, with the former general contractor being spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. residence the morning after their big date.

Just days later, Cameron was spotted out with Hadid on a romantic date, crushing Bachelor Nation’s hopes of he and Brown dating post-show.

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” Brown told former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on an August episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” she continued. “It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward.”

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images