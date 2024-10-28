Former ‘Wonder Years’ Child Actor Jeff Duran Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Minor

Former child actor Jeff Dandurand (also known as “DJ Jeff Duran”) was arrested last month and charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor. The Wonder Years actor was caught in an investigation targeting adults trying to arrange meetings with minors online, according to a report by KFDX/KJTL. He remains in custody with his bail set at $300,000.

Dandurand – who has also performed music under the stage name “J.J. Star” – was booked into Wichita County Jail on Sept. 17 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony offense. The 50-year-old is best known for appearing on two episodes of The Wonder Years in 1989 and 1990, as well as episodes of Step by Step and The Twilight Zone. In the decades since, he has been active in the music industry as a producer and DJ.

Dandurand’s arrest was reportedly the result of an undercover operation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety. A special agent created an online persona posing as a 14-year-old girl, using doctored photos to appear authentic. According to an affidavit obtained by Texoma, the agent posted in a chatroom on Discord, writing: “14FTexas any older guys.” They were contacted by someone claiming to be a 38-year-old male.

“I’ve never dated younger before but interested am I too old to say that?” the user reportedly wrote. They also mentioned that they had a 17-year-old daughter. They also sent several sexually explicit messages, including photographs and questions about the agent’s sexual experience. The agent sent a subpoena to Discord, which showed that the account was linked to a CashApp account held by Dandurand. The subpoena also revealed at least seven other conversations where Dandurand was chatting with people claiming to be underage.

Danduran allegedly initiated attempts to meet up with the agent, though he missed at least one rendezvous, writing: “I promise to make it up to you” and “I’ll get you anything when we meet up.” In another message, he asked what the age of consent is in the state of Texas, then answered himself, writing: “14 I think it’s okay.” It’s not clear when Dandurand ultimately traveled to Texas or the circumstances of his arrest.

Dandurand filed a writ of habeas corpus claiming that his detention was unlawful, but it was denied on Friday, Oct. 4.

