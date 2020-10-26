Gigi Hadid Shares Important Message While Showing off Post Baby-Body 1 Month After Giving Birth

✖

Gigi Hadid is setting a good example for her newborn daughter while urging her fellow Americans to get out and vote. Just days before the presidential election on Nov. 3, the supermodel revealed she voted absentee last week with her baby girl right beside her, posing for a mirror selfie in a shirt reading, "VOTE."

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," Hadid wrote in the caption. "YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU'RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I'M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County's Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I'm proud of you!!) IF YOU'RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I'M PROUD OF YOU."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 24, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

Adding in additional slides early voting resources to help her followers exercise their right to vote safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, she concluded, "Whatever your PLAN, I'm proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below."

Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter in September, and have yet to share her name or a photo of the little girl publicly. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the former One Direction member wrote on social media on Sept. 23, sharing a photo of her hand in his. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together." Gigi shared a similar photo not long after, writing on Instagram, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

Hadid isn't the only celebrity urging their followers to get out and vote in this election. Selena Gomez shared a photo with her "I Voted" sticker on Instagram, captioning the post, "Just finished filling out my ballot!" Reese Witherspoon followed suit, sharing a photo of her sealed ballot on social media. "I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE," she wrote. "I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right. Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in??"