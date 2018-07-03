G-Eazy and Halsey Officially Call It Quits

Halsey and G-Eazy have ended their 1-year-long relationship.

The “Him & I” couple, who were first seen together in 2017, have called it quits on their relationship, as Halsey revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” she wrote. “G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Rumors that there was trouble in paradise started after Halsey posted a photo with her dog on Tuesday with the caption, “kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye,” a reference to Drake’s new song “8 out of 10,” which has the lyrics, “Kiss my son on the forehead and then kiss your ass goodbye.”

Fans also voiced that the “Bad at Love” singer deleted many of her Instagram photos with G-Eazy, including a post she did for his birthday back in May.

According to G-Eazy’s Instagram, E! News Reports, the rapper is currently in Paris for work ahead of his appearance on Good Morning America in new York City on Friday.

“3 video shoots back to back, quick trip to Paris for YSL before performing on Friday in NYC on Friday,” G-Eazy captioned a selfie on his way to Europe on Monday. “Sheeeeesh… Life’s hella crazy.”

The couple was seen together most recently when they walked the red carpet together for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. G-Eazy still has a photo on his Instagram of the duo posing together at the award show.

Back in May, Halsey opened up about her relationship with the rapper.

“It’s been about a year,” Halsey replied when E! News asked how long they’d been together, adding that it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. “He was just really persistent.”

“He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot,” she explained. “It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. OK I like you back.’ I’m glad I did. I got bamboozled though a little bit, I think I got tricked into it.”

In March, the rapper also opened up about the relationship.

“She’s a queen. I think the world of her for real,” G-Eazy shared, before talking about their “Him & I” collaboration. “And to get to share a song like this with the person I’m actually in love with and the person that I’m actually dating is dope.”

“We just went No. 1 on Top 40 radio as of today,” he continued. “We found out last night. We hopped in the Uber and the Uber was playing ‘Him & I’ on the radio, right as we had got the text that it was officially going No. 1 today.”

The rapper also faced some legal issues earlier this year when he was arrested in May for drug possession and violence against an official. Halsey was reportedly injured during the altercation.