‘Full House’ Star Won’t Get Any of Her Husband’s Fortune in Divorce, Report Claims

Despite 29 years of marriage, Lori Loughlin won’t get anything in her divorce from fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, at least according to TMZ. The Full House staple announced their separation earlier this month.

The two share daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose. Both daughters were engulfed in the college admissions scandal that led their parents to serve separate jail sentences for forging admissions documents and SAT scores for entry into the University of Southern California.

Sources tell TMZ the estranged couple have an ironclad prenuptial agreement that she signed when they wed in 1997. It reportedly notes that in case of divorce, their assets are separate property. The designer reportedly insisted on including the clause before they married.

At the time they said “I Do,” the fashion guru was worth an estimated $100 million. It’s unclear if they have a postnuptial agreement.

The two have been living separately for months. Sources previously told TMZ the actress is waiting to see how the separation fares and if reconciliation is possible before fully pulling the plug.

In the meantime, the actress has been spending time with her daughters, whom she’s reportedly so close to. As for what caused their separation, sources say Loughlin was hopeful her husband would make changes after they were released from prison, but he didn’t, and she’s disappointed in him as a result.

The estranged couple struck plea deals, confessing to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud with Loughlin spending two months in prison, and her ex spending five months.

A source tells PEOPLE that Loughlin feels betrayed by Giannulli and a reconciliation is unlikely. “Things have never been the same” for the couple after they “weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together,” the source noted. The scandal reportedly put a strain on their marriage. Neither have addressed the scandal directly publicly.

“It’s not a happy situation for her,” the source added. “They’re in very different places right now and it’s unlikely that they’ll find their way back together. There’s no drama or resentment. They’ve seen how hard their mom and dad have tried over the years, and they’re focused on keeping things peaceful and staying close as a family,” the source added of their adult daughters.