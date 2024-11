At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis. A photo posted by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards are flipping for their new bundle of joy!

The Flipping Out stars welcomed their first child, daughter Monroe Christine Lewis, on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple has been together for seven and a half years and had previoulsy pursued adoption before deciding to use a surrogate.

“At 4:22pm today, I grew up,” Lewis announced on Instagram with a photo cradling the baby. “Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.”

Congratulations to the new dads!