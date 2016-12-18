‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Getting Horrible and Hateful Comments on Instagram

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Christina El Moussa has gotten a lot of attention this last week with the announcement of her split from husband and HGTV Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. Sadly a lot of the attention has been focusing on the negative, especially on the reality TV star’s Instagram page.

Apparently, people have decided to air their grievances about the couple’s split on Christina’s Instagram account. Many of the commenters have used the platform to send hateful and horrible messages at her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of the horrible messages were added a photo of her and Tarek working together with the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving.” It was supposed to be a sign that the two aren’t on bad terms, but are “working together” during this difficult time.

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🍁 A photo posted by Flip or Flop 🌟 (@tarekandchristina) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:26pm PST

Her “fans,” however, didn’t see it like that.

“Ah, so this is what a whore looks like,” said one commenter.

“I always thought she was [so] fake,” added another.

“You conned us well,” said a third.

Those weren’t the worst of the comments. Some people even went as far as to try to bring Tarek in on the comments, asking him flat out if he had caught Christina cheating on him in their California home. Neither Tarek nor Christina addressed that accusation.

The couple had been married for nine years. Their separation has come after an incident back in May where the police were called for a possible suicide when Tarek made a point to go for a walk in the park after a fight with a gun.

As for their show, HGTV recently said in a statement that “The series will continue production as scheduled.”

[H/T Yahoo]

This article was originally published on www.comicbook.com