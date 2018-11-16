‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Wishes Husband Chip Happy Birthday With Steamy Photo

Dang, Gina. That’s what Joanna Gaines is saying about her husband Chip Gaines on his 44th birthday.

The Fixer Upper star shared a steamy photo of Gaines wearing a cowboy hat and work jacket. “Two words: Dang Gina,” Joanna Gaines captioned the image on social media. “Oh… I meant HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! You’re a good man Chip Carter.”

Fans commented on Chip’s rugged cowboy look in the comments section.

Oh… I meant HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! You’re a good man Chip Carter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/al7EPb7Qv3 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) November 14, 2018

“Chip looks like a movie star in this pictures — channeling his inner Kevin Costner!” one fan wrote.

One even wrote that “he should be in a western.”

The couples’ HGTV friend Drew Scott, who stars on the network’s show Property Brothers, wished Chip a happy birthday as well. “Happy bday you ‘ol cow poke you,” he wrote.

Even Reese Witherspoon, who has professed her love for Fixer Upper, wrote, “Happy Birthday Chip!!”

Joanna’s birthday wish was similar to when Chip gushed over her on her 40th birthday in August, adding the hashtag, “40 never looked so good.”

The two, who have been married since 2003, welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, in June. When the 5-month-old made his TV debut on the TODAY Show earlier this month, Joanna called him a “gift.”

“He is such a gift,” she said as Crew slept through the entire interview. “We were talking the other day and saying how he has [slowed] down time for us.”

But expanding their brood isn’t the only reason for the Gaines to celebrate this year. Despite Fixer Upper ending earlier this year, the couple announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that they are returning to reality TV soon with their very own network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” Chip told Fallon. “So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us — well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”

The spokesman for the couples’ Magnolia brand told PEOPLE that the couple is in talks of receiving their own TV network through Discovery.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” Marsicano said. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

The couple wrapped filming of Fixer Upper in 2017 after five seasons on HGTV.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season five of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the couple wrote. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

But it was never a permanent goodbye. In that statement, they made sure fans knew that they were “just getting started.”

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco,” they said. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”