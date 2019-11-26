Fergie and Josh Duhamel Are Officially Divorced

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced in September 2017 that they were separating after eight years of marriage, and the couple is now officially divorced, according to TMZ.

Fergie filed to divorce Duhamel in May, and TMZ reports that the pair filed their divorce settlement on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. A judge still has to sign off on the settlement.

Fergie and Duhamel married in 2009 and welcomed son Axl in 2013, and Fergie reportedly wanted joint legal and physical custody of the 6-year-old. The singer, real name Stacy Ferguson, also filed to change her last name back to her maiden name.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing their split. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

One month after the announcement, Fergie got emotional on The Wendy Williams Show while discussing the separation.

“It wasn’t my plan,” she said. “I wanted to stay married forever.”

“I love Josh. He’s the father of my child,””she continued. “We forever have that project together, and we’re doing the best we can.”

The Black Eyed Peas member added to Entertainment Tonight at the time that she and Duhamel were still friends.

“We’re great friends, Josh and I, there’s so much love that we have for each other,” Fergie said. “We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We’re just not a romantic couple anymore.”

“But we are still Axl’s parents through and through, and our families — each other’s families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews — it’s all the same,” she added. “So that’s the only thing that’s changed. It’s just been all love in our family. Our families are families together and that cannot change. That is Axl’s family, the cousins, I mean, all of mine, the Duhamels and the Kempers and everybody that I’ve fallen in love with, they’re a family.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez