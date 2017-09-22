Fergie Gives Update on How She’s Doing Post-Split

Fergie’s recent split announcement from husband Josh Duhamel isn’t stopping her from stepping out and celebrating her own accomplishments.

After 11 years, the pop singer released her second solo album titled Double Dutchess in both visual and audio form Friday. While attending the visual album’s premiere in New York City Thursday night, she opened up about both her professional and personal life as of late.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m doing great. Things right now are just finally being released — a lot of things,” she told E! News. “And it feels really good to just exhale, release it all into the world with love and keep it moving.”

After eight years of marriage, Fergie and Duhamel announced on Sept. 14 that they separated earlier in the year. In the joint statement, the couple wrote, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Though their split was kept private for months, the singer says writing Double Dutchess songs reveal her personal thoughts through the difficult matter. She says the album’s inspiration came from “life experiences” and “exploring different themes.”

“Feelings are feelings. They have to come out somewhere,” she told E! News. “I’m a firm believer in that and writing is a really healthy way for you to express your feelings and that’s just how I’ve always done it.”

As for her private turned public split from her husband, Fergie says it was time to share the news after things got “weird.”

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” the singer told PEOPLE. “We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.”

Now, the Dutchess singer is focused on the release of her first solo album release since 2006. On Friday, she shed a few tears when Today hosts told her Double Dutchess had already reached #1 on the iTunes chart.

“I’m losing it,” she said. “I’m crazy losing it.”

Apparently, big girls do cry!

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!