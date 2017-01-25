‘Fargo’ Co-Stars Get Cozy After Kirsten Dunst’s Split With Garrett Hedlund

(Photo: FX)

Heartbreaks never last forever, do they? For Kirsten Dunst, the recent split from her boyfriend of four years, Garret Hedlund, doesn’t seem to be stopping her from finding new romance with her Fargo costar, Jesse Plemons, Us Weekly reports.

Dunst and Plemons were seen strolling down the street together and even appeared to be rocking some serious lip action behind a fence.

This wouldn’t be Dunst’s first fling with a costar! She met ex-beau Hedlund when they costarred in the 2011 flick On The Road. Dunst and Hedlund nearly moved in with one another, and rumors had been circulating of an impending engagement prior to the two splitting ways.

At a Paleyfest panel last year, Plemons sang his praises for Dunst — as an actress and a person, saying, “It was a gift,” he said. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

Is it just a matter of time before Dunst and Plemons announce they’ve taken their onscreen romance to an off-screen level?