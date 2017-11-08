Celebrity Couples

Fans React to Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ Reported Split

Actor Robert Pattinson and singer FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their engagement, The Sun reported, and fans aren’t too happy about the news.

A source told the publication that the pair has grown apart over the past few months.

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” the source said.

Pattinson and Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, began dating in September 2014 and got engaged around seven months later.

“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there,” the insider said. “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

Read on for a few fan reactions to the news.

