Fans React to Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ Reported Split

Actor Robert Pattinson and singer FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their engagement, The Sun reported, and fans aren’t too happy about the news.

A source told the publication that the pair has grown apart over the past few months.

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” the source said.

Pattinson and Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, began dating in September 2014 and got engaged around seven months later.

“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there,” the insider said. “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

Read on for a few fan reactions to the news.

A tough blow

First, there was sadness.

i cant believe the last thing i will have read before going to sleep rn is that rob and fka twigs are breaking up. can i ever have peace — RANDY YOUR STICKS (@lilpochaco) October 12, 2017

The fact that FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson have split up has just made me proper sad hahahaha wtf — Oliver (@oliver14114) October 12, 2017

I keep so many pics of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs walking together, pls don’t tell me they broke up — Sahira (@verymalay) October 6, 2017

Love is dead?

Then came the declaration that love is no more.

robert pattinson n fka twigs broke up love is DEAD and BURIED — skelebri ??? (@thefrydaddies) October 11, 2017

If Robert pattinson and fka twigs aren’t together anymore what’s the point in anything — erinna (@erinnugh) September 27, 2017

fka twigs and robert pattinson have broken up and so love is dead and romance is a lie — rohanie (@rohanie_) October 11, 2017

Looking on the bright side

Despite the news, some fans still managed to look on the bright side.

kinda sad fka twigs and edward cullen broke up but not really cause her next album is probably gonna be good as hell now — chris (@venonats) October 12, 2017

So Robert Pattinson has broken up with FKA Twigs…am I the only person who wants him and KStew to get back together? — JC, not Chasez (@Jasey6) October 11, 2017

So, I’m no longer a MRS. Robbert pattinson is no longer with his Mrs. Coincidence.. I think not! — Stephanie Amos (@StephanieMAmos) October 12, 2017

