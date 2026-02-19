Ex-MTV Couple Embroiled in Paternity Lawsuit

Former Siesta Key star Alyssa Salerno has filed a paternity suit against ex-fiancé Alex Kompothecras as she looks to legally establish the former MTV star as the father of their daughter and lock in a custody arrangement and child support, TMZ reports.

In Salerno’s court petition, obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, she asks the court to establish Kompothecras’ legal parentage of their 5-year-old daughter, award shared parental responsibility, and implement equal time-sharing.

She’s also asking for child support to be calculated under the Florida guidelines and made retroactive to the date of their split. The former couple did not announce their split publicly, but eagle-eyed fans have been theorizing the two were no longer together dating back to November.

Salerno has also requested that her daughter’s health, dental and vision insurance be maintained, with uncovered medical expenses divided proportionally, and that extracurricular activities and any private school costs be shared. She is also seeking that attorneys’ fees and costs be covered by Kompothecras.

Salerno and Kompothecras began dating in late 2019, with the early days of their relationship playing out on Siesta Key. The couple went on to welcome their daughter in June 2020 and got engaged in July 2024.

Kompothecras was fired from Siesta Key in June 2020 on the same day of the show’s Season 3 premiere after being accused of making racist comments and sharing white supremacist images on social media. Kompothecras was subsequently edited out of Season 3 as much as possible.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” an MTV spokesperson said at the time. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Siesta Key continued on without Kompothecras and Salerno for a fourth and fifth season. The Season 5 finale was released in January 2023, and there have been no plans for a sixth season released at this time.