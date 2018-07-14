Ewan McGregor Fans Sound off After His Daughter Insults Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor’s daughter, Clara, is not trying to hide how furious she is over her father’s new romance, and fans of the actor are weighing in along with her.

McGregor has been in hot water ever since it was first revealed he cheated on his wife, Eve Mavrakis, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Mavrakis filed for divorce back in January, and McGregor entered into a committed relationship with Winstead, who co-starred in Fargo with him. Since then, the actor has been condemned for apparently leaving his wife of more than two decades for a younger woman.

Clara is among the loudest of her dad’s critics. She recently left a comment on an Instagram fan page for Winstead, mocking her father’s new girlfriend.

“Most beautiful and talented woman on earth?” she wrote with a few laughing face emojis. “Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash.”

Clara, 22, used her verified account to make the comment. She was responding to the account’s bio, which reads: “Mary Elizabeth Winstead fan page, the most beautiful and talented actress on earth.”

While many understood why she might be upset about her father dating the 33-year-old Winstead, they seemed to think the outright comment was a tacky move.

“I’m not sure if it was the best way for you to write that here, but girl I understand how hard this whole things for you,” one person wrote. “And yes, whoever it is, home wrecker is home wrecker and literally ‘piece of trash.’ But remember, nobody can ever build eternal happiness while making someone cry like this. Then, you don’t have to be the one who stay angry, girl.”

Another added, “Your dad was in the relationship too, hope he’s catching some of this shade. They’re both consenting adults.”

Of course, not everyone felt the same. Many encouraged Clara’s venom with heated remarks.

“Well said,” a fan commented. “This piece of s— is a self centred home wrecker.”

Another added, “Agreed. He is married with children. This woman is 100 percent in the wrong. Their relationship will not last.”

McGregor’s younger daughter, has also been open in her anger online since the divorce filings. In January, the 15-year-old posted a video of herself singing an original song called “Made You a Man,” which seemed to be directed at her father and his new girlfriend.

“Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry,” she sang. “I don’t know to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man.”

However, Esther may be farther along in forgiving her father than Clara is, since she posted a photo with him just this week. It showed her on a sunny dock with Ewan and several others. The caption read simply: Boating.”

McGregor and Mavrakis had been married since 1995, with four daughters in total.