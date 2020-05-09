Emma Stone Sparks Secret Marriage Speculation

Emma Stone has sparked rumors of a secret marriage during a recent appearance on YouTube. The actress wore a gold band on her ring finger during a recent chat with Reese Witherspoon online. Fans knew that Stone and her fiance, Dave McCary, were scheduled to get married in March but postponed due to the coronavirus, and now they suspect that a secret ceremony may have taken place in quarantine.

Stone joined Witherspoon for a short interview through her "Hello Sunshine" brand this week. The two talked via video chat about anxiety and mental health — particularly children's mental health — during quarantine. When Stone raised her hands for a gesture or to scratch her face, a gold ring was visible on the ring finger of her left hand. Before long, fans were flooding comments sections and other parts of social media with speculation.

Stone and McCary have been together for about three years now, having begun dating in 2017. McCary is best-known as a former segment director on Saturday Night Live, who met Stone when she hosted the show in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in December of 2019, and scheduled their wedding for March, but postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Page Six.

The couple has shared close-up photos of Stone's engagement ring — a distinctive piece with a large stone that can be clearly distinguished from the gold band she wore on Tuesday's interview on YouTube. Fans have spotted the gold ring in other social media cameos recently as well. If that weren't enough, many zeroed in on Stone's banter with Witherspoon's other guest, Dr. Harold Koplewicz.

"If you marry an anxious man, you're going to have to know me the rest of my life," the doctor joked, to which Stone replied: "Thankfully I didn't do that."

Fans took this past tense for confirmation, flooding social media with congratulations for Stone and McCary. Many thought that the secretive wedding was a good fit for the couple, and that this was some much-needed good news during the coronavirus pandemic.

"So... Emma got married? [Oh my God]! I'm so happy for her!" one person tweeted, while another wrote: "No one's talking about Emma Stone being married, but I know better. I know better."

Reporters from various outlets have reached out to Stone and her representatives to confirm or deny these wedding rumors, but so far none have made a public comment. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the websites of the CDC and the World Health Organization.