Emma Stone Showcases Red Hair as Cruella de Vil in Set Photos From ‘101 Dalmatians’ Live-Action Spinoff

Something looks a bit off after seeing Emma Stone on set of Disney‘s upcoming adaptation of Cruella, a spin-off of 101 Dalmations. The actress was spotted with red hair while filming, which comes as a surprise considering she is playing the role of Cruella de Vil. The villain is known for her black and white hair, so the images certainly caught a few people off guard.

So what’s the reason for the red hair? Is Disney really going to give Cruella a makeover?

Emma Stone on set of ‘Cruella’ pic.twitter.com/jZP1tCdRgD — courtney (@infamousmargot) September 1, 2019

There’s certainly a chance the new telling of Cruella will dig much deeper into the villain’s past, which could lend insight into her younger years where, perhaps, she had red hair.

After all, it was unveiled that at one point in the flick, Stone will take on the original look of the dog snatcher. During Disney’s D23 expo, the film shared a first-look photo of Stone sporting the famous look of Cruella de Vil. In the image, she has the two-toned hair-do while holding a trio of Dalmatians on a leash.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Nonetheless, excited fans took to Twitter after seeing the surprising look of Stone.

Some responded in support of the red hair, sharing that they wouldn't mind seeing her with that look throughout the movie.

The new film is still a ways off, though. The movie will hit the big screen on May 28, 2021. Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry are also set to appear in the film.

This is the second effort at making a live spin-off off the original 101 Dalmatians that came out back in 1961. Glenn Close starred as Cruella in the 1996 remake of 101 Dalmatians.

This upcoming film will focus solely on Cruella and her back story. There haven’t been much details revealed about the plot or where this story will fall in the timeline.

Disney has already found success in delving into a villian’s history after Maleficent, which stars Angelina Jolie, had success in the box office and is preparing for a sequel to release in October.