Emma Stone: Everything to Know About Her Unique Pearl Engagement Ring

Emma Stone recently got engaged to fiancé Dave McCary, with the two sharing their exciting news with fans on social media following their special moment. But, fans are absolutely in love with Stone’s engagement ring because of how gorgeous and unique it is. Now, one source is revealing to ET anything and everything there is to know about the ring that’s caught so much attention!

The La La Land actress’ ring is from a New York City-based jewelry retailer called, Catbird. The gorgeous Winter Pearl ring was made by master jeweler Yoshinobu Kataoka who’s based in Tokyo, Japan. The design is an 8mm untreated pearl that is surrounded by a diamond snowflake motif. It also features a solid 18k and 0.37 carat diamonds.

Fans who may be interested in getting the same exact ring as Stone’s, can get one for $4,780 dollars!

The sweet pair have been dating since 2017. Fans believe the two met when Stone hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, as McCary is the director of the popular NBC show. Since getting together, they’ve remained private with their relationship and have only been seen out in public on a few occasions. In January, one of their rare public appearances together was at the SAG Awards. She was nominated for two awards at the ceremony, but walked the red carpet alone. However, inside the venue, she posed with her man for photos. Prior to that appearance, they were seen together at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

McCary was the one who first made the announcement via social media, and since then, Stone has remained silent on their engagement. She has, however, discussed wanting to have kids in the future.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she told ELLE during an interview in 2018. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Stone’s previous relationship with Andrew Garfield was high-profile and could be the reasons she’s chosen to keep this one more private. Stone and Garfield were together for four years before they called it quits in 2015. A source close to the couple said there was “no drama” between the two and ended things on “good terms” and chose to remain friends.