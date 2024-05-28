Emma Roberts Geeks out Over Special Gift From Boyfriend Cody John

The actress revealed the depth of her doll collecting fervor - and how her boyfriend has gotten into it as well.

Emma Roberts gave fans an in-depth tour of her home during an interview with Architectural Digest, including her collection of rare and obscure dolls. The actress noted the latest addition to her collection, "Leggy Jill," which was a gift from her boyfriend Cody John. Now, fellow doll enthusiasts have an idea of just how far John went for this gift.

AD put together a 12-minute video highlighting Roberts' home, from broad design choices to minute details in the decor. During their stop in Roberts' home office, we got to see how she works and what keeps her going throughout the day. She was clearly excited when she said: "The stuff I really love is behind me, I'm really excited to show you guys 'the doll wall.'"

A recessed shelf built into the wall beside Roberts' desk held an impressive collection of dolls, arrayed from the floor to the ceiling. Roberts pointed out some of the highlights in her collection, saying: "My most recent addition is Leggy Jill. I got her for my birthday, and I was looking for Leggy Jill for over a year, and then my boyfriend surprised me with her."

Roberts admitted she is not the most careful collector. She said: "I took her out of the box which he did not approve of. I take my dolls out of the box, which people get very up in arms about, but I feel like if you're going to collect dolls you might as well enjoy them."

Leggy Jill was one of four "Leggy Dolls" released by Hasbro in September of 1972. They were all designated by their hair color, and Jill was listed as the blonde of the group. These dolls are ten inches tall and their long, malleable legs make them easy to pose. An old ad indicates that there may have been collectible clothes for the dolls, though it looks like Roberts had hers displayed with just one outfit.

Commenters applauded John for taking an interest in Roberts' hobby and even going out of his way to find a thoughtful birthday gift. The actor began dating Roberts in August of 2022, according to a report by PEOPLE. So far, their relationship has been relatively low key with no red carpet appearances, and that seems to be an intentional choice. Shortly after her breakup with long-time boyfriend Evan Peters, Roberts told Cosmopolitan that she hoped to keep her love life more private going forward.

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she said. Still, this brief glimpse into their dynamic has fans rooting for Roberts and John.