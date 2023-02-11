Emma Roberts Takes Mom to Task Over Sharing Photo of Son's Face Without Permission

Emma Roberts has called out her mother for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes without her permission. In a Feb. 9 Instagram post, the American Horror Story star, 32, shared a snap her mom, Kelly Cunningham, posted last week of her 2-year-old son, saying she posted it "without asking." "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever," Roberts wrote. Cunningham jokingly responded to her daughter's message on her Facebook page, writing, "The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche'." Cunningham has previously shared details about Roberts on social media. In 2020, the actress revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her mom accidentally leaked the word of her pregnancy.

"I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination," Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel. "She spilled the beans." According to Roberts, her mom accidentally confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram while direct messaging fans. "It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn't get to her, I couldn't call her or attack her," Roberts said. "I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop. "She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited,'" she said of her mom's messages. "My friends were sending me screengrabs, it was like unbelievable. And then when I said to her, 'Mom you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' And I said, 'No I didn't, that was a tabloid.' She was like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"

As for Rhodes, the Scream Queens star rarely posts photos of him on social media and only shares pictures where his face is obscured. As Cunningham did until recently, when she celebrated Rhodes' 2nd birthday in December 2022, she posted a photo with his back to the camera. "Your [sic] such a gift from the heavens above," Cunningham captioned the post. "You break my heart everyday with your laugh and love you give to us all. "Your [sic] my little soldier," she added. "I love you so much! xoxo Mims." Roberts shared a cute picture of herself and Rhodes enjoying a day at the park earlier this week. As she smiles at the camera, Rhodes focuses on a new discovery as the two play underneath a playground structure. "Park day with my angel boy," she captioned the photo.