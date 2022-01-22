Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Break Up

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly called it quits after almost three years of dating. According to InTouch, sources claim they split because “it wasn’t working” anymore. However, the door isn’t completely closed in the future as they continue to amicably co-parent their 1-year-old son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

“There’s always a possibility” they could get back together at some point “down the line,” the insider adds. The former couple started dating in 2019 after Roberts ended her long-term entanglement with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters –– Roberts and Peters were together for seven years and at one point were engaged.

After a year of dating, things were supposedly going well. However, sources said neither person was exactly ready to take things to the next level. “They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2020. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

But the two increasingly grew close once they announced their pregnancy in August 2020. Insiders claimed they were “doing great as a couple” and “bonding a ton before the arrival of their baby,” Us reported. “Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” the source continued at the time, adding, “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

Roberts announced the birth of their child in December with a photo of the two on Instagram. The Scream Queens actress posed sitting on a bench in an orange dress while she held her newborn in her arms. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she captioned the picture. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

The breakup announcement comes after months of speculation that the two had called it quits. Rumors began to go around of their alleged split in November 2021 after Roberts decided to attend Paris Hilton’s lavish wedding ceremony with Britney Spears’ longtime manager Cade Hudson as her date. Shortly after, the couple put their shared home in Los Angeles on the market. Roberts then made a major solo purchase, buying a $3.7 million Los Angeles home. She celebrated their son’s first birthday in the same month, but Hedlund wasn’t present for the occasion.