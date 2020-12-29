'American Horror Story' Star Emma Roberts Reportedly Gives Birth to Baby With Garrett Hedlund

✖

Emma Roberts has given birth to her first child. TMZ reports that she and her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, welcomed their new son, Rhodes, on Sunday in a Los Angeles hospital. The newborn came in at approximately nine pounds. The couple first shared their exciting news in August when Roberts posted a photo of herself with her arms around her stomach alongside Hedlund, "Me... and my two favorite guys."

The 29-year-old had been an open book during her pregnancy. She graced the cover of Cosmopolitan showing off her baby bump, making her the first pregnant woman to ever be on the cover of the famed publication. The American Horror Story told the outlet that the changes she was seeing in her body were a "wild experience." She also revealed that she had frozen her eggs after she was diagnosed with endometriosis a few years ago. She did so out of precaution. Due to this, she told Cosmpolitan that she was still worried in the early going when she learned that was expecting. "I didn't want to get my hopes up," Roberts admitted. "Things can go wrong when you're pregnant." Roberts has also shared photos of herself over the past few months since informing the public of her pregnancy. Her most recent post showing off her baby bump came on Dec. 13. Hedlund maintains a lower profile on social media and hasn't posted much about Roberts' pregnancy since the reveal.

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in 2019 shortly after her split from fellow American Horror Story star Evan Peters. Her and Peters had been engaged before calling things off. The couple had begun dating in 2012 with Peters proposing two years later. As for Hedlund, the actor has appeared in some notable movies including Friday Nights in 2004, Tron: Legacy in 2010 and Triple Frontier last year.

Before getting pregnant, Roberts was able to star in one of Netflix's Christmas movies, Holidate. The film starred the former Unfabulous star along with Luke Bracey and Kristen Chenoweth. She also appeared in The Hunt this year. As for one of her biggest claims to fame, Roberts first broke into the hit FX thriller series in 2013 with American Horror Story: Coven. She later appeared in American Horror Story: Freak Show, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and American Horror Story: 1984 in 2019. She also made one appearance in American Horror Story: Cult.