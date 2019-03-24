Emma Roberts Spotted for First Time Since Break up From Evan Peters

Emma Roberts looked casual as she was spotted in public for the first time since news of her breakup with longtime boyfriend, Evan Peters.

The American Horror Story actress was photographed in Los Angeles Friday, one day after news of their split after seven years first broke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the photos, released by PEOPLE, here.

Roberts sported a casual look in a blue printed T-shirt, brown velvet pants and a tan overcoat.

Rumors of their breakup first appeared after reports surfaced Roberts was seen kissing actor Garrett Hedlund during an outing on Monday night. The pair were reportedly having dinner together and later shared a kiss outside the restaurant.

Roberts and Peters met while filming the 2013 movie, Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters asked over the holidays.

“It’s really amazing,” Peters told the outlet in 2014 of working with Roberts on Ryan Murphy’s horror series in New Orleans. “You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

The couple previously called off their engagement in 2015, though they got back together shortly after.

The two made headlines in 2013 when Roberts was arrested following a fight with Peters that left him with a bloody nose at a hotel in Montreal, Canada. At the time, reps for the actors said at the time that the confrontation was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding.”

Roberts was “released after questioning” and was “working together [with Peters] to move past it.”

One source told Us Weekly that the two actors had an amicable split despite being together for so long.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” the insider said. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Hedlund is currently starring in Netflix’s Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunam and Oscar Isaac. He was famously in a relationship for four years before they broke up in 2016.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” another source said of Roberts and Hedlund’s relationship status.

The source added that it’s only been a “few weeks since her breakup with Peters, and Roberts will need some time before she can be open to another relationship.

“Emma is not one to rush into things and is seeing how things pan out,” the insider said.