Elsa Pataky Completely Shuts Down Brother-in-Law Liam Hemsworth Questions About Miley Cyrus

Elsa Pataky does not want to talk about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus‘ split anymore. In a recent interview on the Australian news show Sunrise, Pataky shut down questions about the former couple before they could really get started. As Chris Hemsworth‘s wife, Pataky feels her insight on the issue has all been laid out.

“Look, he’s doing great but… I prefer not to talk about this private life,” Pataky told Sunrise. “He’s getting happier and he has his family. His brother is his best friend, so that’s good. He’s spent some time with us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This brief remark comes just after Pataky discussed Cyrus and Hemsworth at an event last week. According to a report by E! News, Pataky seemed fine discussing her brother-in-law at the time.

“My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” she said.

“He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better,” she added. “You always find support in your family. And he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus made headlines in August when Cyrus was spotted kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter on vacation. Hours later, she and Hemsworth announced their separation after just eight months of marriage.

Fans were devastated by the breakup, as many were deeply invested in Cyrus and Hemsworth’s love story. It began a decade ago when they co-starred in The Last Song together, and many die-hard viewers have grown up with the couple ever since.

“He’s doing great – he’s getting happier” Elsa Pataky on brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth after his marriage with Miley Cyrus ended. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/UjZyQbk5cc pic.twitter.com/yiNJXmmKBM — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 26, 2019

Cyrus moved on to a brief relationship with Carter followed by a new romance with Cody Simpson. She has pushed back on critics of her love life, saying that there would not be this much criticism of a man behaving in the same way.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she tweeted at the time. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is reportedly starting up a new romance with Australian actress Maddison Brown. The two have been out on a few public dates, and are reportedly getting close. However, Hemsworth is also focused on his work, with a new series filming now for Quibi and more on the way.

Check back for updates on Hemsworth and Cyrus here on PopCulture.com.