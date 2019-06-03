Ellen Page Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With NSFW ‘Love’ Photo Alongside Wife

Actress and activist Ellen Page marked LGBTQ Pride Month by sharing an intimate, topless photo of herself kissing wife Emma Portner on Instagram early Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ellenpage on Jun 2, 2019 at 5:08am PDT

“HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love,” Page, 32, wrote in the caption, alongside heart and rainbow emojis.

The photo earned close to 400,000 likes in the first day, and dozens of positive comments from fans.

“This is a beautiful photograph. Thank you for being you, for coming out, for showing all of us that we can and do have futures. You are a light,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous photo! Thank you for sharing your love with us all. Happy Pride!” another wrote.

“I’M CRYING YOU’RE SO F–ING PRECIOUS I LOVE YOU,” one person wrote.

Page and Portner, a 24-year-old choreographer and dancer from Ottawa, married in 2018.

“I’m so in love. I love being married,” Page told Net-A-Poter recently. “I’ll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I’m that person.”

She also said she always saw herself getting married and the couple has considered adopting.

“Yes, I’m a bit of a romantic, and I’d always thought about what song we’d have, things like that,” she told the magazine. “It was the most magical night of my life,” she added of their small wedding.

Page, who now stars in Netflix’s comic book-based series The Umbrella Academy, came out as gay at a 2014 Human Rights Campaign event. Since then, she has been an open gay rights activist and environmentalist. She has frequently talked about how people in Hollywood would tell her to hide the fact she was gay in order for her to be cast.

“I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: ‘People cannot know you’re gay.’ And I was pressured – forced, in many cases – to always wear dresses and heels for events and photo shoots,” she told Net-a-Porter. “As if lesbians don’t wear dresses and heels. But I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again.”

Since her time coming up in Hollywood though, she believes things have gotten much better for gay and lesbian actors.

“I remember being in my early 20s and really believing it was impossible for me to come out. But, over time, with more representation, hearts and minds have been changed,” Page explained. “It doesn’t happen quickly enough and it hasn’t happened enough, particularly for the most marginalized in the community. But things have got better.”

In February, Page also criticized Chris Pratt, who belongs to Hillsong Church, whose U.S. leadership has said no openly gay person could have a leadership position in the church.

“If lgbtq+ people are expressing their pain, their trauma, their experiences…maybe just try and listen? Open your heart, stop being defensive and have compassion. It’s a beautiful and life changing feeling, empathy,” Page tweeted on Feb. 9. “Much love truly to all.”

