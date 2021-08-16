Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'It Just Keeps Getting Better'

✖

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating 13 years of marriage with some seriously sweet tributes. The Ellen DeGeneres Show star wished her wife a happy anniversary on Instagram Monday, sharing a selfie of the two lounging outside together. "Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you," she captioned the shot.

The Arrested Development star posted her own tribute, sharing photos from throughout their time together on her own profile. "13 years ago I married the love of my life. And it just keeps getting better." she wrote alongside the pictures, which include everything from vacation shots to selfies in bed taken over the years. The couple first met at a party in 2000, but it was only in 2004 that they would take their friendship to another level.

In 2005, the Ally McBeal alum shared with The Advocate that meeting DeGeneres for the first time "took [her] breath away," which she had never experienced before. "My knees were weak. It was amazing. And it was very hard for me to get her out of my mind after that … we just were kind of supposed to be together … I just couldn’t ignore the feelings I had for Ellen," she said.

The feelings are clearly mutual, with the talk show host gushing to Good Housekeeping in 2017 that de Rossi understood her completely. "In our vows, she recited a quote — ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that’s everything," she said at the time. "What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy."

De Rossi stood by her wife throughout the toxic workplace controversy that surrounded the daytime show last year and continues to support DeGeneres as the 19th and final season of Ellen premieres on Sept. 13. "I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, Thank You. Thank you all," DeGeneres previously said of the show's conclusion. "Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through 'Why Did I Wear That Alley.'"