'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Releases First Promo for Final Season

✖

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is approaching its final season, and now fans can watch the first promo of the farewell episodes. In the promo, we see clips of past big moments from the show, including celebrity guests like Justin Timberlake and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The promo also notes that The Ellen DeGeneres Show has given away nearly "half a billion" dollars in cash and prizes over the years.

When announced the end of the show, DeGeneres commented on what fans could expect from the final episodes. "I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, Thank You. Thank you all," DeGeneres said in a past statement. "Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley."

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Unveils Farewell Season Promo https://t.co/UwOYoRMvzO — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 9, 2021

In a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Degeneres shared some behind-the-scenes details regarding the need of her iconic talk show. "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged," she said, "and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore." Notably, she also claimed that she wanted to end the show with Season 19, but was persuaded to keep going.

"They wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one," she said, not identifying who the "they" are. Subsequently, that one season turned into "three more" and she "knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along." DeGeneres added, "Everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.' So is 19."

The end of DeGeneres' show comes after widespread allegations of a toxic working environment being cultivated behind the scenes. Some of the allegations have been against DeGeneres herself, with staffers stating that she does not have the same friendly personality off-screen. Other accusations have been related to sexual misconduct among producers.

In a public statement last September, DeGeneres addressed the allegations, saying, "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."