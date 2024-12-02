Ellen DeGeneres Facing Shock Disaster After Flooding at New England Home

Ellen DeGeneres is no stranger to headlines and is still licking her wounds from her exile by Hollywood, and now after moving to a new home in the U.K., the comedian and former talk show host is now experiencing similar problems she faced in the U.S. a while back.

DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi moved a few weeks back in the wake of the 2024 election. The couple have made their permanent home in Cotswolds, England, reportedly after feeling the urge to “get the hell out” of the country.

80-mile-per-hour winds and flooding struck the area, with reports claiming DeGeneres’ 43-acre property was inundated by flood waters. While the property is large enough to host some flood waters, the comedian’s home is safe from the water. She confirmed the status of the home while wishing de Rossi a happy anniversary.

“20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be,” she wrote. “You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything…You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with.

“P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood,” she closed the caption of the post. So a bit of good news amid all of the major changes.

DeGeneres and de Rossi also faced flooding at their home in California in 2023, with the Montecito flood requiring evacuations and repairs to the homes. The comedian’s post from the time was much different in tone to her current U.K. outlook, capturing the flooding and other issues from the storms.