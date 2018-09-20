‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ for Kids With Fiancee Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson became engaged in June, with Chmerkovskiy popping the question in Venice, Italy.

The two have been together for some time, and are already looking towards the future, even discussing possible kids in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think Jenna’s going to be an incredible mom,” Chmerkovskiy said. “She’s already an amazing companion and I love her very much for many reasons — her loyalty and ambition and passion for life in general.”

He added, “I know our future is bright because together we can do anything we want to do. I can’t wait to have her by my side.”

Johnson echoed his sentiments, saying that she’s anxious to have “little Vals running around.”

“We’re literally both the same person, just male and female, so I can’t wait to see how intense and competitive and passionate about life our kids are too,” she added.

Before that, though, the two will celebrate their wedding, which will take place next year and promises to be “My Big Fat Greek Wedding meets Eastern Promises meets Meet the Parents,” according to Chmerkovskiy.

“A big reason why I fell in love with Jenna was how much she cherishes her family,” he added. “And my family means the world to me. Our families are very different but the common denominator is love. Together we can build a bigger family and create a bigger village.”

Closer on the schedule is the next season of Dancing With the Stars, which returns for Season 27 on Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC and will find the couple competing against each other with their respective partners — Chmerkovskiy is paired with actress Nancy McKeon and Johnson with recent The Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile.

Johnson enters the competition as the most recent champion, having won the show’s all-athletes season with figure skater Adam Rippon this spring, but Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE that he’s fully prepared to best his fiancée and her partner on the dance floor.

“It’ll be fun,” the 32-year-old said. “We’re a team in the household, but on the dance floor my responsibility is really to make sure Nancy has an awesome experience, and part of that experience will, at some point, entail beating Joe, and that will be a really difficult moment to come home to.”

“But it’s gonna be all fun,” he added, “and it’s really all about our partners. Our personal stuff is secondary.”

Johnson admitted that the show has put the brakes on wedding planning, at least for the moment.

“But it’s exciting, it’s fun,” she said. “All I do is scroll on Pinterest and look at things, it’s amazing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta