Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Callum Turner at the Met Gala

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just made their red carpet debut as a couple at Monday’s 2025 Met Gala.

The “Dance The Night” singer, 29, and the Masters of the Air actor, 35, stepped out on the carpet together for the first time at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art amid rumors that the two are engaged.

Lipa could be seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger as she stunned in a black Chanel gown featuring a plunging V-neck halter with sheer detailing and a feather skirt in line with the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. Keeping her glam relatively pared-down, the “Levitating” singer kept her hair slicked down in a sculptural bun to complement all the textures of her gown.

Turner, meanwhile, looked dapper in a custom Louis Vuitton suit, according to Vogue. The British actor paired his classic black suit with a white tie and black dress shoes with white dots to keep things simple and chic.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Turner and Lipa were first suspected of dating in January 2024, and seven months later, the Grammy winner confirmed their romance on Instagram in July 202 when she shared a photo with him in her Glastonbury Festival recap post.

The two have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, but reportedly got engaged in December 2024. Neither has confirmed their engagement, but Lipa did debut a large diamond ring on her left ring finger around the holidays and has been spotted with the sparkler numerous times since then.

Before going public with Turner, Lipa spoke about her recent lessons in love while promoting her album Radical Optimism. “In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed,” she said to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing and learning, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what’s to come next.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

“I think with every relationship, with every experience you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well,” she continued. “I think, again, it goes back to that exchange of vulnerability. I think I’ve had relationships which have been really hurtful, especially earlier on, where I feel like I’ve been made to feel like not good enough or have made me lose my confidence. I’ve had to find that again.”

Lipa continued that some of her “non-negotiables” in a relationship were someone who is “loyal and open and honest,” which is what she was looking to be in return. “You figure out what those things are for you,” she said.