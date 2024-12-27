Did Dua Lipa find love again with Callum Turner? Fans of the “Levitating” singer, 29, think she and the Masters of the Air actor, 34, are engaged after Lipa’s Christmas Day Instagram post.

On Dec. 25, Lipa posted a series of photos on Instagram from her holiday spent with Turner and her family — and fans were quick to notice the diamond ring on her left ring finger. “home for the holidays,” Lipa captioned the post, which featured a photo of her laughing with and leaning into her boyfriend of over a year. “sending you all so much love.”

Neither Lipa nor Turner have commented on the engagement rumors, but The Sun cites an insider as saying, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.” The source continued, “Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

Two days after her initial post, Lipa shared more holiday photos on Instagram featuring her new sparkler and Santa hat paired with a white two-piece set. “Christmas was vvvv cute,” she wrote in the caption. “the turkey was some of my best work.”

Lipa and Turner have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but the “Dance the Night” singer opened up about her feelings about love while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in May.

“In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed,” she told Lowe during a discussion of her album Radical Optimism. “You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing and learning, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what’s to come next. So it’s, for me, ‘Happy for You’ is a beautiful, happy song, because it’s so reflective of my journey.”

“I think with every relationship, with every experience you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well,” she continued. “I think, again, it goes back to that exchange of vulnerability. I think I’ve had relationships which have been really hurtful, especially earlier on, where I feel like I’ve been made to feel like not good enough or have made me lose my confidence. I’ve had to find that again.”

Lipa noted that she’s learned a lot about her “non-negotiables” over the years, adding, “It’s of course the right person, but it’s really about the right relationship. And you find that in friendships and in love relationships as well, of your non-negotiables. What are you willing to give up?” She noted, “I want someone who’s loyal and open and honest, and that’s what I’m willing to be as well in return. You figure out what those things are for you.”