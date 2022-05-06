Drew Scott Poses Nearly Nude With Pregnant Wife Linda in Maternity Photo Shoot

✖

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are counting down the days to the arrival of their bundle of joy. As the couple eagerly await the arrival of their first child together, the Property Brothers star and his wife stripped down to next to nothing for a series of stunning maternity photos, which Scott shared on social media on Wednesday.

Scott shared highlights of the maternity photoshoot on Instagram, writing, "Our anniversary will be a little different this year. Excited to begin our next chapter Lindy," alongside two heart emojis. The accompanying gallery included two photos, the first being a beautiful image of Phan covered with dark blue fabric as she tenderly cradled her growing baby bump. Scott joined in on the second image, which showed both soon-to-be parents posing nearly completely nude, only covered by a sheet. In the photo, Scott posed behind his wife, wrapping his arms around her to place his hands on her belly.

The gorgeous images came after Scott and Phan shared the exciting news in December that they are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement on an episode of their podcast At Home, sharing that the cat was "out of the bag, everyone. Linda's pregnant!" The Property Brothers star went on to share photos of his wife bearing a visible baby bump on Instagram.

At the time, the couple also opened up about their fertility struggles, with Scott sharing, "every step of the way there is something scary or there is the unknown." The couple added, "This has been a journey for us and there's a bit of that feeling of a weight off our shoulders, just talking about it and letting people know." Later speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Scott said, "A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well."

In the months since announcing they have a little one on the way, Scott and Phan haven't shied away from documenting their journey to parenthood. Back in March, the couple gave fans a glimpse at their baby shower, thanking family and friends for "showering us with love." Scott and Phan tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in May 2018.