The singer and her husband Colby Shaw are parents to daughter Isla, whom they welcomed in October 2022.

Sarahbeth Taite's family is getting a bit bigger! The country singer and former American Idol contestant, 26, is pregnant and expecting her second baby with her husband Colby Shaw, the couple sharing the exciting news with adorable family photos featuring their daughter Isla, who turns 2 in October.

"Here we go again!!! we can't wait to meet you, baby. See you in January," Taite captioned the late July gallery of images, which were snapped by photographer Krista Johnson and showed the happy family posing in a field, with sonogram images visible. The singer also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot, joking in the caption, "we got babies growing like weeds."

On his own account, Shaw, 33, shared a photo from the shoot showing their daughter holding a flower as he and Taite cuddled up on a picnic blanket. He told his followers, "All THREE of us are celebrating you today Mama. So proud of you and so thankful we'll never know a world with no 'us.'"

A singer with a life-long passion for country music, Taite previously competed on American Idol Season 20. Her music now largely focuses on her experiences as a wife and a mother, with Taite telling PEOPLE that the timing of her pregnancy "is just really sweet," as at the time she was preparing to release her new EP, The Way We Started, "about motherhood, family, and my journey to getting here. At the same time, I get to grow my family and raise TWO babies with my best friend. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

The "Diamond and a Baby" singer added that she and her husband "are so excited to watch Isla become a big sister and to watch these babies grow up together. Grateful is an understatement!"

Baby No. 2 is set to arrive in January 2025. The proud parents are currently thinking pink, with Taite sharing in a gender reveal video on Aug. 26 that they are expecting another baby girl.

News of the couple's baby on the way sparked plenty of congratulatory messages, with one person writing on Taite's pregnancy announcement, "Awe!!! I am beyond happy and excited for y'all's growing family!!!" Another person commented, "omg congratulations!!!! So happy for yall."