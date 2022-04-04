‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott and Linda Phan Get Candid About Infertility Issues

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are opening up about the infertility issues that they faced before becoming pregnant with their first child. The couple wrote an essay for Reveal Magazine in which they reflected on the infertility journey that they went on for years. After penning the essay, Scott and Phan spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared why they felt as though it was the right time to open up about the topic.

Phan first explained that hearing others’ stories regarding fertility helped them as they went on their own journey. Scott added, “A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well.” Scott and Phan, who have been married since 2018, ended up putting family plans on the back burner as they focused on work. But, after “two years of half-assed effort and pure unawareness,” they decided to become serious about expanding their family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things hit a snag for the couple during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it became hard for them to focus on getting pregnant. Still, with some help from their friends and after going through a series of doctor appointments, they ended up hearing great news. Phan recalled that she got a call from her doctor, who told her that she was pregnant.

“I looked over at you with my jaw open,” Phan said. “It’s kind of funny. Anticipating hearing those words, I expected to jump with joy. However, in that moment I remember feeling more of a sense of relief… I remember hugging each other on the sofa in the attic and feeling a combination of peace, happiness, a drop of doubt, and bliss… all the things.” Now, Phan and Scott are in preparation mode as they wait to meet their little one. Although, of course, they’re prepared for anything, as they said, “If this little one is anything like either of us, our plans will change by the minute. And we’re OK with that.”

Scott and Phan announced that they were expecting their first child together in December. At the time, they shared that the good news came after years of trying to get pregnant that included Phan undergoing IUI and IVF treatments. Scott wrote, “we know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.”