‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Expecting First Child

Property Brothers star Drew Scott is about to add a new title to his impressive resume: dad. The reality TV personality and home renovation star shared the exciting news Tuesday that he and his wife Linda Phan are expecting their first child together. Scott made the announcement on Instagram, where he shared two images of he and his wife, who was baring a visible baby bump.

Quipping that “we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now” as he and his wife document her growing bump, Scott shared in the major life update that “it has been an adventure to get here!” Scott went on to recount their emotional journey to this moment, the couple having previously opened up about their two-year fertility journey that included IUI and IVF treatments. Scott wrote in the post, “we know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.” The Property Brothers star went on to share a message of thanks to the doctors they’ve worked with and their friends and family, who he said made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!” Phan shared the same message to her own account.

Scott and Phan, who confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE, also made the announcement on Tuesday’s episode of their podcast At Home, excitedly sharing that that “out of the bag, everyone. Linda’s pregnant!” They went on to open up about their journey to parenthood in an emotional video shared to YouTube announcing the pregnancy. The more than two-minute-long clip begins on the day they learned they were expecting, with Scott declaring as he cuddled with his wife on their bed, “today was a good day.”

In the clip, the couple go on to open up about their fertility struggles, with Phan saying of her initial feelings to learning she was pregnant, “it’s not that I wasn’t excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it’s just not how I imagined it. Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first.” Scott added of their fertility struggles, “every step of the way there is something scary or there is the unknown.” With a baby now onboard, the couple said, “this has been a journey for us and there’s a bit of that feeling of a weight off our shoulders, just talking about it and letting people know.”

The couple’s pregnancy news was met with a wave of congratulatory messages, with model Brooklyn Decker commenting on Scott’s post, “I could not be happier for the two of you!! Y’all have so much love to give – what a beautiful time in your lives.” At this time, Scott and Phan have not revealed their due date. The couple could not be happier for the two of you!! Y’all have so much love to give – what a beautiful time in your lives. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in May 2018.