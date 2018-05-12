‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Marries Linda Phan in Italian Ceremony

Drew Scott, one half of the Property Brothers duo, and Linda Phan are husband and wife! The duo tied the knot in a “magical” ceremony in Italy on Saturday.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The guests included 300 family members and friends who were flown in from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America to share their happy day.

The 31-year-old Phan, the creative director of Scott Brothers Global, wore a dress designed by Claire Pettibone; while the 40-year-old Scott and his groomsmen wore kilts designed by Claymore Imports. He later switched to a GotStyle custom tuxedo for the reception.

Their wedding bands were also custom designs from Devil’s Workshop. The floral arrangements were created by Vincenzo Dascanio, who Phan called a “mastermind.”

Even their first dance was a unique experience. Scott’s Dancing With The Stars pro partner, Emma Slater, and her husband, Sacha Farber, choreographed the dance.

Scott’s brothers, Jonathan and J.D., were his Best Men, while Phan had 10 bridesmaids. They chose against having a registry, instead asking guests and fans to make donations to ME to WE, a non-profit aiming to help people have more access to clean water.

According to E! News, the couple is not planning to go on a traditional honeymoon. They will be heading to Ecuador to raise awareness for WE.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott recently told E! News. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Scott and Phan met during the 2010 Toronto Fashion Week and got engaged in December 2016.

While Scott’s new life with Phan is just beginning, his twin brother Jonathan is now single. In April, he and his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, called it quits.

Property Brothers airs on HGTV. They also star in a spin-off, Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Linda Phan