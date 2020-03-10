Eminem’s ‘Godzilla’ Music Video Is Here, Features Mike Tyson, Dr. Dre

The latest music video from Eminem dropped today for his song, “Godzilla,” and it includes a couple of all-star cameos. In the first half of the video, the rapper plays multiple roles as he wreaks havoc on the liquor section of a big-box store. Then, after making his way to the parking lot, he’s sucker-punched by none other than Mike Tyson, at which point Dr. Dre gets a chance to live up to his namesake by playing an actual ER doc.

The song also features a tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD, who passed away in December. “You will be remembered forever. You will be loved forever. You will be here forever,” read the message at the end, along with a clip of the rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, telling people to try and do “one significant thing” every day that they can.

Juice WRLD, who was considered to be one of the biggest rising talents in hip-hop, had a severe seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago in early December. After paramedics were called to the scene, they discovered him bleeding from the mouth and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

He was known as a pioneer in the burgeoning genre of “emo rap,” and in an interview with Atlanta’s Durtty Daily, cited influences ranging from Billy Idol, Blink-182, Black Sabbath, Fall Out Boy, Megadeth and Panic! at the Disco.

Eminem, who just gave Dr. Dre a delightful birthday greeting back in February, also took this year’s Academy Awards by storm after giving a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself.” The song, which was featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack, was actually nominated for an Oscar in 2003. However, Eminem opted out of the ceremony that year under the expectation that there was no way it would win.

Seventeen years after his name was called, the Detroit native showed up to make up for lost time.

“That to me shows how authentic and real that award is — when you don’t show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me,” Eminem told Variety. “I don’t know that I was disappointed, I was blown back by the fact that I won. I don’t even think I understood back then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember being kinda confused about why I was even up for one, because as a kid with the Oscars, it was like a vacuum.”