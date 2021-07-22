Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Huge Amount in Spousal Support and the Internet Is Shocked
Amid their ongoing divorce case, Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young a massive amount in spousal support. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a judge this week ordered Dre to pay Young nearly $300,000 per month for a yearly total of about $3.5 million, not including other expenses. The order comes as the former couple are currently negotiating an overall settlement of their divorce, meaning the current spousal support sum is temporary, though that didn't stop those on social media from reacting in shock to the large number.
Under the conditions of the order, Dre "is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021." Dre will be required to continue to make the monthly payments until Young "remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party." In addition to the spousal support, Dre has also been ordered to cover Young's health insurance. All other insurance for Young will be paid out of her pocket. The judge also ordered Dre to "continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes."
The order marks the latest development in the former couple's ongoing divorce. Dre and Young married on May 25, 1996, and have two adult children together, son Truice and daughter Truly. After 24 years of marriage, Young filed for divorce in late June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. At the time news of the divorce broke, it was also reported that Young was seeking spousal support from Dre, who is worth around $800 million.
