'Downton Abbey' Star Separates From Wife of 25 Years

Hugh Bonneville and wife, Lulu Williams, are heading for Splitsville. A rep for the Downton Abbey alum tells The Sun that he and his wife of 25 years "have separated." Bonneville was even seen at former co-star Michelle Dockery's wedding recently and without his wedding ring nor Williams at his side. The couple's last public outing was in April at a gala for The Old Vic Theatre in London.

The 59-year-old actor first met Williams, 55, when they were teenagers. Although they lost touch, they finally got together in their 30s. The two got married in 1998, and Williams had visited her husband on set throughout his career. They also share 20-year-old Felix. In 2011, Bonneville told the Daily Mail that Williams' "priority has been a bedrock for Felix and me, and I'm completely indebted to her. Felix was long looked for, and we're very blessed to have him."

He also reflected on how they reunited, admitting that it was his mother who reconnected them. "Lulu was running a marquee company," Bonneville shared with BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs" in 2016. "My mother rang her to hire some chairs or something and said, 'Do you remember Hugh?' and that was how we reconnected. It did infuriate me that I had to give full credit to my mum for reintroducing us."

In 2018, Bonneville and Williams celebrated their 20th anniversary by renewing their vows at Las Vegas' Graceland Chapel. The Paddington star was still seen sporting his wedding ring while hosting King Charles' Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May. So, whatever happened between the couple seems to have happened sometime during the summer. There's no information on what happened, but it's possible that despite their connection, they might have just grown apart. Bonneville's busy schedule also might have played a factor in it.

Bonneville has been plenty busy this year, with four total projects releasing in 2023 alone. Animated film Mummies, dramedy Bank of Dave, and the series The Gold and The Greatest Auction. He is set to return to the Paddington franchise for 2024's Paddington in Peru and has three other films in development. That could definitely put a strain on any relationship, no matter how much the couple has gone through. There have been a lot of celebrity divorces lately, and it's sad that another one has been added to the list, especially with how long they were together and not just by marriage.