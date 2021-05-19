Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's Marriage: What to Know

✖

The Masked Singer's Jenny McCarthy and Blue Bloods' Donnie Walhberg have figured out the key to making their marriage work. McCarthy recently stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about their relationship and what it is that keeps their bond healthy, and she credits it to starting therapy at a very early stage in their relationship.

"Even Prince Charming and the fairy tale doesn't come without work," McCarthy explained. "I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, 'How do I not mess this up?' I'm going to ask him, before we even have our first fight, if we can go to therapy together," she said. "He might think I'm crazy, but I want to be able to figure out some tools and discover how we both fight. Do both of us shut down if we're mad at each other, or does one need to communicate?"

And by sitting down with a therapist, [we figured] out, 'Oh, that's what you do when you fight? This is what I do,'" McCarthy continued. "And then the therapist gave us tools to say, 'Okay, when this happens, this is what you do.' And I'm telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there's a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

While these celebs are fan favorites from their respective shows, but how many people know how they got together? The couple met when Wahlberg was a guest on The Jenny McCarthy Show in March 2013, where the soon-to-be couple traded some seriously saucy innuendos on air. The couple went public with their relationship in July of that year, and kissed on air while McCarthy hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

McCarthy and Wahlberg both have children from previous relationships -- she shares 19-year-old son Evan with ex-husband director and actor John Asher, and he shares his two sons Xavier, 28, and Elijah, 20, with ex-wife Kim Fey. When Wahlberg proposed in 2014, Evan was involved. "This weekend I was sitting with Donnie… and he went into the other room, and out came Evan with a card that said 'Will,' and he handed it to me," McCarthy shared on The View. "Then Evan ran away and Evan came back with a card that said 'You,' and then he ran away and I knew what was happening, and I just started crying. And then Evan came back with the card that said 'Marry' but spelled wrong, it said 'M-A-R-Y.' And then the last time Donnie came out with Evan and Donnie’s shirt said 'Me' with a question mark, holding a ring. And he got down on his knee."

The couple tied the knot on August 31, 2014, at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, with all of Wahlberg's New Kids on the Block bandmates in attendance. Every year on their anniversary, Wahlberg and McCarthy renew their vows as a way to recommit to each other. "Donnie had the idea with our first anniversary of renewing our vows and it was such a beautiful experience to reconnect, McCarthy revealed after their third anniversary. "People renew their driver’s license every five years! It’s a recommitment to our love and if you live busy lives, to slow down for 15 minutes to renew your vows… there’s nothing more romantic.

The couple told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that marriage the second time around was so much better. "I had no idea how much better it would actually be," Wahlberg explained. "It gets better and better every day! This was a forever thing for us and we’re fully committed to the relationship. We work at it all the time. When I look back at the first and second year, I think of how far we’ve come and we often talk about how we’re growing closer and more connected."

"There’s no doubt that comes from the experience of having gone through the nightmares before and putting work into it now," said McCarthy in 2017, expressing a similar relief. "It’s not like we never have problems, but we know if [we do] it’s an opportunity to look inside and say, 'Does this remind me of something from my past that I need to work on?' We’re able to love each other and not put expectations on each other to make each other happy and that’s a big one when it comes to relationships."

Even though Wahlberg and McCarthy have very busy careers, technology helps them maintain their relationship even at a distance. "We have rules like the five-day rule where we can’t go five days without being together no matter what our work situation is," Wahlberg explained. "We sleep together every night even if we’re not together – we’ll just FaceTime sleep! Technology has allowed us to spend nights together and do our pillow talk."

"[The reason] we’re couples goals is because we have goals – to grow individually and collectively," Wahlberg said. "And the only way we can grow as a couple is to grow as individuals. If one of us is struggling with insecurity or something, we count on each other to do the work to grow through that, and hold a light for each other to get through things as a team. We do see a lot of [hashtag couple goals] and it’s because we have the goal of making this marriage last forever and doing whatever it takes to make that happen."