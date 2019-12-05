‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Unearths Photo Taken by Late Wife Beth Chapman

Like many social media users are known to do, Duane “Dog” Chapman posted a throwback photo on his Instagram on Dec. 3. And his recent post may just leave you emotional for one very specific reason.

The photo showcases the Dog the Bounty Hunter star sitting outside on a stone ledge. As he noted in the caption, the snap was actually taken by his late wife, Beth Chapman. It was originally posted over a year ago back in June 2018. If that fact wasn’t enough to make you emotional, Beth’s original caption for the photo put another moving spin on the snap.

At the time, Beth captioned the post with a beautiful message in honor of her husband. “At peace with my love @duanedogchapman,” she wrote. She continued to add a slew of hashtags to the post along with a reminder about Father’s Day coming up, “#dogandbeth #soulmate #bountyhunter #colorado #fathersday coming up don’t forget the man in your life.”

Duane’s throwback comes months after it was announced that Beth has passed away after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. The A&E personality announced the sad news via Twitter.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he tweeted. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth was originally diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in September 2017. After her diagnosis, she underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove the cancerous mass, as seen on the documentary special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Come November 2018, it appeared as though her cancer had returned. TMZ reported that Beth was rushed to the hospital due to a “blockage” in her throat that was caused by a “large mass.” While in surgery to remove the mass, doctors found out that her cancer had returned.

In May 2019, Beth revealed in a live-streamed speech at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida that she was not undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer the second time around. She said that she decided to forego that treatment because of a painful experience with it the first time around.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me,” she said at the time.