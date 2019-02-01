Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines’ Ex Husband Demands $60K in Monthly Support

Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines‘ estranged husband, actor Adrian Pasdar, is demanding $60,000 in monthly support from the country music star.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, 53-year-old Pasdar is asking for $16,427 in child support for their two sons — 17-year-old Jackson and 14-year-old Beckett — as well as $44,076 in spousal support each month.

In addition to the $60,503 total monthly support Pasdar is requesting from Maines, he is also asking for her to pay his $350,000 attorney’s fees.

The actor claims his estranged wife has a net worth of $50 million, and that she earns roughly $2 million a year. The average of Maines’ monthly income, per Pasdar’s claims, is $172,000.

For his part, Pasdar states that he only makes about $150,000 a year working as an actor, and adds that he has accrued roughly $200,000 in debt since their initial 2017 split, which he states is due to having to support himself and their children.

Prior to the couple’s separation — which Maines cited as being June 9, 2017 — Pasdar claimed that she was responsible for paying all the family’s expenses, including vacation costs, school tuition for their children, and the mortgage on their $12 million home.

Maines and Pasdar met in 1999 and began dating. They married on June 24, 2000, at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

While Maines is highly recognizable as a member of the multi-Grammy award-winning Dixie Chicks, Pasdar would be most well-known from his TV series roles on shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Heroes.

Maines has always been very private when it comes to her personal life — even though she is notoriously outspoken when it comes to her social and political views — but did previously open up a little to NPR about motherhood.

During a conversation with the outlet, Maines was speaking about her cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Mother,” from the bands The Wall album.

“That one we chose kind of early on. I had gone to see Roger Waters play The Wall [live]. It just struck me that I had to do it, and what it would sound like if we did it,” she said of the tune. “I thought it could be really interesting for a girl to sing that song.”

She then went on to speak about being a mother herself, and related her experience to the track, saying, “I know for me, when I had my first baby — something goes off in you. I’m a way bigger worrier than I ever was before I had kids. And, you know, the stress and anxiety that can go along with motherhood, I have had to battle that. So on one hand, I understand this mother wanting to build walls around her children. But I try to sing it more from the perspective of, ‘You can’t do that.’ “

At this time, Maines does not appear to have publicly commented on her estranged husband’s spousal and child support requests.