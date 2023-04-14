The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for The Script, died at age 46 Friday after being hospitalized for "a brief illness." Sheehan, who formed the band with frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001, was mourned by his bandmates on social media as they announced the loss shortly after his passing.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the band wrote in a statement. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time." Sheehan is survived by his wife, Reena Sheehan, whom he met while she was working as a session singer, and their three children.

Sheehan was absent from the U.S. leg of The Script's world tour last year, as O'Donoghue told Sunday World at the time that the guitarist had taken a break to spend time with his family. "It's his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," O'Donoghue told the outlet in May 2022. "He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.'" O'Donoghue, who is a childhood friend of Sheehan's, added that the group was supportive of his decision, as they are a "band of brothers" who "stick together no matter what."

Immediately following the tragic announcement, tributes began rolling in from other musicians, performers, friends and fans. The Coronas' Danny O'Reilly commented on Instagram, "Shocked and saddened. Mark was always so lovely and encouraging to us. Our thoughts are with all the Script family. RIP." Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore added, "Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet," as singer-songwriter Callum Beattie chimed in, "Heartbreaking news, sending my love and thoughts to all the Sheehan family."