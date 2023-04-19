Metal Guitarist Breaks Wrist After Falling on Stage

Revocation frontman David Davidson is sporting a new accessory as he takes the stage amid the technical death metal band's ongoing tour with Morbid Angel: a cast. The musician revealed in a Friday, April 14 Instagram post that he broke his wrist after falling onstage during a recent performance. Davidson shared with fans that while the injury will keep him from playing guitar, he intends to "pull a Hetfield" and finish the rest of the tour on vocals.

Davidson shared the health update alongside a gallery of two images, the first showing himself smiling despite his casted arm and a second image showing Metallica frontman James Hetfield, who broke his wrist while skateboarding and completed a tour just singing. He went on to note in the caption that "as many of you have noticed, I haven't been playing guitar the past few nights on tour," before he revealed his injury, which he said he sustained when he "took a gnarly fall while performing on stage in Cincinnati when I tripped over a cable."

"I fell backwards and instinctively threw my wrist back to break my fall, but unfortunately I broke my wrist in the process. I could tell something was wrong as soon as I stood up but I ended up finishing the set and was hoping it was just a sprain," Davidson continued. "Got checked out the next day and the x ray showed I did in fact break my wrist, doctor said I won't be able to play for the next 6-8 weeks which is a total bummer but I've decided to soldier on, pull a Hetfield and finish the rest of the tour on vocals. Come out to the rest of the dates and dust off your air guitars, I could use a hand with the solos."

The health update prompted a rush of well-wishes for Davidson, with Brian Eschbach, the new vocalist for The Black Dahlia Murder, commenting, "Heal fast and we'll good sir!" Testament lead guitarist Alex Skolnick wrote, "Damn, bro, I'm no [Ben Weiman] but my stage moves caused me to fall off rolling monitors, drop into the photo pit and all kinds of other crazines...still haven't had that happen (knock on wood). Get well soon!!"

Since the unfortunate fall, Davidson has taken a step back from guitar playing, but he has remained a presence on the stage, even sharing several photos from the band's most recent shows. Revocation is currently on their multi-city tour with Morbid Angel, which is set to conclude on April 22 at The Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Davidson's injury comes just weeks after the tour suffered a terrible tragedy during their show in Belvidere, Indiana. As the band was hosting the concert, a tornado swept through the town, causing the venue's roof to collapse, killing one person and injury 28 others. Following the tragedy, Davidson showed support for the victims of the roof collapse by sharing various GoFundMe links.