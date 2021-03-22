Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Just Elope?

✖

Have Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson tied the knot? Several months ago, it was rumored that Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, had taken over wedding planning for her ex and his reported fiancée, according to Gossip Cop. It was subsequently reported that the couple was thinking about eloping in order to avoid Paltrow's interference in their wedding planning. However, Martin and Johnson have yet to speak out on their rumored engagement, let alone reports that they secretly wed.

Back in September, Heat alleged (as obtained by Gossip Cop) that Paltrow was insisting on planning Martin and Johnson's wedding. An alleged source told the outlet, “Gwen wanted to prove just how happy she is to see her ex settle down with someone else." They also claimed that Paltrow's "good intention" was causing Martin and Johnson to consider eloping in order to have their say on their nuptials. The source went on to say that Paltrow supposedly wanted to organize the couple's entire wedding. Although, they reportedly felt as though it would be awkward to have Martin's ex-wife have such a big say on their big day.

“Gwyneth offered to organize the whole thing for them, let them have it at her home, and call in a ton of favors to make it the perfect day,” the source claimed. “They were too scared to tell her it might be a good idea if she doesn’t come at all just like Chris didn’t attend her and Brad Falchuk’s wedding. They’ve been trying to work out a way to not have her involved and it seems the only logical solution is to slink off somewhere without her." Even though the Coldplay musician and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor were reportedly not pleased about Paltrow's supposed insistence on wedding planning, the Oscar-winner was determined to be a part of the festivities. They continued to claim, “Gwyneth won’t give up without a fight. Even if it means surprising them with a wedding party or a last-minute bridal shower for Dakota, she has vowed to be involved in their day."

Now, months after this rumor was reported, Gossip Cop is setting the record straight. According to the publication, there was no evidence to suggest that Paltrow was planning a wedding for Martin and Johnson. Additionally, despite speculation about a possible engagement, they have not confirmed that they are even engaged. While they may not be planning to wed at the moment, the pair did take a major step in their relationship, as PEOPLE reported in early February that they moved in together.