Diane Kruger Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are reportedly expecting their first child together only a few months after taking their romance public.

Multiple sources close to the couple have told reporters from Us Weekly that Kruger is pregnant, and the 41-year-old actress has been in the headlines a lot lately as fans speculate about the possible pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Kruger wore a flowing silver and white gown to the Cannes Film Festival. The outfit was stunning, though it sparked the first whispers about the actress’s pregnancy. In addition, a report by Page Six claims that Kruger has noticeably abstained from drinking alcohol at numerous public events this year.

Earlier this week, fans thought a real announcement might be on the way, as Kruger posted a black and white photo of herself on Instagram. In the caption, she simply used a footprint emoji, which some thought was a hint that the pitter-patter of baby feet would soon grace her home.

Still, some think the rumors are just wishful thinking from fans, as Kruger may not be interested in conventional means of commitment. Before Reedus, she dated actor Joshua Jackson for ten years. In all that time, the couple never married, had children or even got engaged.

Kruger and Reedus reportedly began dating toward the end of 2016. In January, they made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. A few days later, they kissed for the camera at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Before Reedus or Jackson, Kruger was married to Guilluame Canet. The couple stayed together from 2001 to 2006. Meanwhile, Reedus was married to model Helena Christensen from 1998 to 2003. The two have a son named Mingus Lucien Reedus, who is now 18 years old.

For most of his life, Mingus was kept conspicuously out of the limelight by his parents, despite his father’s recent fame for starring on The Walking Dead. These days, Christensen has been posting more and more photos of their son on Instagram — including earlier this month.

Christensen posted a photo of herself hugging Mingus tightly last Monday. She captioned the photo “Prom 2018,” and her son was all dressed up in formal attire.

In another photo, she, Mingus and a girl glared into the cameras from a picturesque rooftop. The model tagged Norman Reedus in the picture, perhaps showing that the divorced co-parents are on good terms.

There’s no word yet on how Mingus might react to a sibling so much younger than himself.