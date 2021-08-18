Kendall Jenner Wears Boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic Gold Medal in Rare Photo

✖

Kendall Jenner is proving that she is boyfriend Devin Booker's No. 1 fan. After the Phoenix Suns player scored his first gold medal as a member of the U.S. men's basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the NBA star shared a series of photos from he and Jenner’s lakeside vacation on Tuesday, including a photo of his supermodel girlfriend sporting his Olympic gold Atmedal.

In the image, Jenner lounged on a boat in a green swimsuit and hat. She completed her lakeside ensemble with Booker's medal, an American flag situated just behind her. The image was shared in a gallery that included several other images, including one of Booker going for a swim. He captioned the post, "LAKE BOi." Jenner shared the images to her Instagram Story without caption.

Booker earned his gold medal after his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first place at the Olympics. Booker celebrated the accomplishment in a Monday Instagram post that led with an image of him wearing his prized gold. The post, which was shared with a simple caption of just a gold medal emoji, also included a video of Booker and his teammates being presented with their medals. The post drew up plenty of congratulatory messages, including from Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian, who commented, "Legends."

Although Jenner didn't join in on the congratulations on that post, she made her support for Booker known throughout the Olympics. During the USA Basketball final, Jenner shared a screenshot of her TV screen to her Instagram Story. Shared with a gold medal emoji, the photo showed Booker and his teammates celebrating following their win. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, also showed her support for Booker. A week after he scored gold, Kris shared photos of the Phoenix Suns' star's medal to her Instagram Story.

Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked back in April 2020, though they kept their relationship on the down low until February of this year, when they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. At the time, Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her and Booker in an embrace. The couple are said to not be "putting any sort of pressure on things for the future," according to an insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. That source claimed Jenner and Booker "realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."