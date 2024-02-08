'Derry Girls' Star and DJ Reveal Engagement

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has been keeping a big secret! The Derry Girls actress recently announced her secret engagement to her boyfriend, Scottish DJ Denis Sulta. The actress, best known for portraying Erin Quinn on the hit Channel 4 sitcom, shared the exciting news with her more than 400,000 Instagram followers with an image from her fiancé's recent interview with Metal magazine.

Speaking to the magazine ahead of the release of his upcoming song "World of Flies," Sulta was asked what his "best memory looking back at the past year" was. The DJ went on to sweetly reflect on the major relationship milestone he and Jackson took in 2023, sharing, "the day I proposed to my fiancé Saoirse." Not long after, Jackson confirmed the engagement on social media, taking to her Instagram Stories to share the snippet from the interview surrounded by hearts. Neither Sulta nor Jackson have shared further details about their engagement, and Jackson hasn't yet given fans a glimpse of her ring.

Sulta popped the question following a years-long romance, the couple having first started dating in December 2020, according to SHEmazing!. However, they did not go public with their relationship until September 2021 when they shared a photo of themselves on social media. Ever since, the couple hasn't shied away from gushing about one another, with Sulta marking their third anniversary in December by sharing a gallery of images from their relationship alongside the caption, "Happy Anniversary darling [ Saoirse-Monica Jackson] 3 years feels like 3 minutes what a total laugh, so lucky."

Sulta, real name real name Hector Barbour, is a Scottish DJ who has been dubbed a "prodigal producer" by industry critics, per the Mirror. He joined BBC Radio 1's Residency show alongside Jayda G, HAAi, and Charlotte de Witte. Jackson, meanwhile, is an actress. She is best known for her starring role on the hit Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, which follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends as they grow up in a world of armed police in armored Land Rovers and British Army check points in the 1990s of Northern Ireland. The show, which ran for three seasons, also stars Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn. Jackson also starred in the anticipated DC blockbuster The Flash, taking on the role of Patty. She is next set to star alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes in the upcoming romcom Upgraded.